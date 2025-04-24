NFL Draft is here: Follow live updates on the Las Vegas Raiders + UNLV draft class

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2025 NFL Draft is here.

For Las Vegas sports fans, there have been two major questions looming: What will the Raiders do with their first-round pick, and who will break UNLV Football's 15-year draft drought?

We'll update this report throughout the weekend with the latest draft news as it develops.

How many draft picks do the Raiders have?

Barring any trades, new Raiders general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will have nine selections this go-around. Those include the following:



Round 1, Pick 6 (sixth overall)

Round 2, Pick 5 (37th overall)

Round 3, Pick 4 (68th overall)

Round 4, Pick 6 (108th overall)

Round 5, Pick 5 (143rd overall)

Round 6, Pick 4 (180th overall)

Round 6, Pick 37 (213th overall)

Round 6, Pick 39 (215th overall)

Round 7, Pick 6 (222nd overall)

Las Vegas Raiders

What are the Raiders expected to do with their first-round pick?

Up until about 24 hours before the draft, most analysts were aligned with one top contender for the Silver and Black: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. But the tune has changed a bit since then, with increased confidence that the Jacksonville Jaguars will take Jeanty at No. 5.

In his final mock draft, Daniel Jeremiah has the #Raiders taking Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 6.



The plugged-in draft analyst has Ashton Jeanty pegged to the Jaguars at No. 5 and Las Vegas passing on both Michigan DT Mason Graham and Missouri OT Armand Membou.



With Jeanty unavailable, most analysts seem to agree the Raiders will likely look to strengthen their offensive line with a top prospect. That could be someone like Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Jr., Missouri OT Armand Membou or LSU OT Will Campbell.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters talked through the Raiders' draft options with ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum:

Which UNLV Rebels are expected to be drafted?

A UNLV player has not been selected in the NFL Draft since 2010, but this year's draft prospects are expected to change that.

Most of the speculation so far has centered around two top contenders: running back Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard.

Both were top contributors to a historic turnaround for UNLV's football program over the past few years. If White or Woodard are picked, they're not projected to go until the later rounds of the draft, so we'll most likely have our answer on Saturday.

At the Rebels' Pro Day, Nick Walters talked to their family members to get their sense of excitement ahead of the draft:

Where to watch the draft

This year's draft is broadcast live from Green Bay, Wisconsin on Channel 13. Here's when to watch:



Round 1 is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Rounds 2 and 3 are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Rounds 4 through 7 are scheduled to air Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

