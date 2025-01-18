Youth hockey is growing in Las Vegas, and the girls are leading the way

LAS VEGAS — When the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice in 2017, they didn’t just ignite a fan base—they inspired an entire generation of young athletes.

In 2024, the Vegas Junior Golden Knights 14U Girls team made history by becoming Nevada's first girls’ team to qualify for the USA Hockey National Championships. Under the leadership of head coach Gordie Mark, a former NHL player, they won the national title with a thrilling 1-0 overtime victory against Team South Dakota.

Mark, a former NHL player who had been away from the hockey scene for nearly two decades before taking over the 14U team, believes this success has had a big impact on hockey in the valley.

"Honestly, I think it’s growing with the girls winning nationals last year. That added some excitement with some girls getting into the game," Mark said.

The increase in girls joining the sport has been staggering since the Golden Knights arrived — with a 572% increase — according to the Vegas Golden Knights.

One 14U player, Hayden Rom, says her love for the game began when the Golden Knights came to Vegas.

"Right when the Golden Knights started, I had quit gymnastics and thought, 'Ice hockey seems freaking cool!'" Rom shares.

Within a month, she learned to skate and began playing hockey, quickly falling in love with the sport.

"I love when you go fast, it feels amazing," she said. "Winning feels great. Losing, we learn, but winning is the icing on the cake."

The Junior Golden Knights 14U Girls team is part of a larger, thriving youth hockey community in Las Vegas. Their success is due to more than just talent.

"The coaching staff we have across all four of our girls' teams is incredible and really wants to see the girls develop," she says. "We’re always supporting each other — coaches, players, and families alike,” said Kara Santoro, the Junior Golden Knights 12U Girls team coach.

Santoro also credits the close-knit nature of the Junior Golden Knights program for creating an atmosphere where athletes feel like they’re playing for something bigger than themselves.

"The Golden Knights having such a successful and family-friendly environment makes it feel like you are a part of a team," she explains. "They feel like they are playing for the logo on the front of their chests, which is really cool to see."

Aileen Marradi, who also started playing hockey in 2017, is especially proud of the role her and her teammates play in inspiring younger girls to start playing hockey.

"We’ve inspired little kids to start playing this sport. It makes us feel really good," Marradi reflects. "It makes me feel like I’m a part of something big."

Vegas Junior Golden Knights Girls Teams Dominate PGHL Play

The Vegas Junior Golden Knights girls teams (12U, 14U, 19U) are on fire this season, putting together an impressive performance in Pacific Girls Hockey League (PGHL) play. Over the weekend, the three teams combined for an 11-0-1 record.

All three teams won their divisions for the regular season and will be the top seed in the playoffs, March 7-9 at City National Arena.

With the VGK setting the tone for a winning culture in the Las Vegas hockey community, the next wave of hockey stars are on the rise in Las Vegas.