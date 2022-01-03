Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Winnipeg Jets defeat Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime

items.[0].image.alt
Ellen Schmidt/AP
Winnipeg Jets center Kristian Reichel (87) prepares to take a shot on goal while center Adam Lowry (17) watches the puck and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39), defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and defenseman Dylan Coghlan, third from right, guard the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Jets Golden Knights Hockey
Jets Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 20:33:47-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Connor scored in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets held off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in their return from a two-week hiatus.

Mattias Janmark scored twice for Vegas in the third period, including a tying goal with 8.1 seconds left, but Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck improved to 4-1-1 career against the Golden Knights by stopping 42 shots.

Jets Golden Knights Hockey
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) dives to stop a shot by the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Jets hadn't played since beating St. Louis 4-2 at home Dec. 19 due to COVID-19 outbreaks. They hadn't been on the road since Dec. 10, when they lost 4-3 in a shootout at Vancouver.

Jansen Harkins, Kristian Reichel, Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH