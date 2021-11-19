Watch
Whitecloud scores twice, Golden Knights top Red Wings 5-2

Joe Buglewicz/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) grabs the loose puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) and goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
Posted at 10:11 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 01:11:20-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Whitecloud scored two goals in his first game back after hand surgery and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2.

The win snapped Vegas' three-game losing streak in the series and marked the first time the Golden Knights beat Detroit at home since they joined the NHL in 2017.

Vegas improved to 9-3-0 since Oct. 26, after opening the season 1-4-0.

Nic Hague, Paul Cotter and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights.

Robin Lehner made 26 saves. Givani Smith and Joe Veleno scored for Detroit, and starting goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 18 shots before being pulled after two periods.

Alex Nedeljkovic replaced Greiss and made nine saves.

