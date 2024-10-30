Watch Vegas Golden Knights games at Henderson watch parties on Water Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024-2025 Vegas Golden Knights season is officially underway.
The City of Henderson is hosting two team-sanctioned watch parties at Water Street Plaza this month so you can show your support.
They are scheduled for:
- Friday, Nov. 8
7 p.m.
VGK will take on the Seattle Kraken
- Friday, Nov. 15
6 p.m.
VGK will take on the Utah Hockey Club
In addition to being able to watch the game on Water Street Plaza's 42-foot jumbotron, there will also be giveaways, a DJ and appearances from team personalities.
You can learn more on the City of Henderson's website.