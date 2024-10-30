Watch Vegas Golden Knights games at Henderson watch parties on Water Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024-2025 Vegas Golden Knights season is officially underway.

The City of Henderson is hosting two team-sanctioned watch parties at Water Street Plaza this month so you can show your support.

They are scheduled for:



Friday, Nov. 8

7 p.m.

VGK will take on the Seattle Kraken

6 p.m.

VGK will take on the Utah Hockey Club

In addition to being able to watch the game on Water Street Plaza's 42-foot jumbotron, there will also be giveaways, a DJ and appearances from team personalities.

You can learn more on the City of Henderson's website.