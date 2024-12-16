Victor Olofsson's 2nd 2-goal game of the season lifts the Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Victor Olofsson had his second two-goal game of the season, helping the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.

Shea Theodore also scored and Jack Eichel added two assists, increasing his team-leading total to 33 for the Golden Knights. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots.

Olofsson last had a two-goal game in an 8-4 season-opening victory over Colorado. After missing 20 games this season with a lower-body injury, he has now scored in his last three games. His second goal Sunday put Vegas ahead 3-2 just 3:49 into the third period.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for Minnesota, one day after a two-goal effort in a win over Philadelphia. He is now tied with Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl for most goals in the league (22). Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves in his season debut.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas finished its three-game trip with a pair of wins, and has won five of its last six, scoring three or more goals in five straight games.

Wild: With Marc-Andre Fleury starting Saturday's game in net and Filip Gustavsson sidelined with a minor injury, Minnesota recalled Wallstedt from its AHL affiliate for the fourth start of his career. The Wild don't believe Gustavsson's injury is anything major.

Key moment

Vegas withstood a penalty kill in the final minute to escape with a win. Nicolas Roy was called for tripping with 50 seconds left, and the Wild pulled Wallstedt for a 6-4 advantage, but couldn't capitalize.

Key stat

Kaprizov's early season scoring tear continued, as his 22 goals are the most by a Wild player through 30 games in a season. He topped Marian Gaborik's 20-goal mark in the 2006-07 season.

Up next

Vegas hosts Vancouver on Thursday, and Minnesota hosts Florida on Wednesday.

