VGK's Vegas Strong banner now includes names of 2 most recent 1 October victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Strong banner at T-Mobile Arena has been updated recently to include the names of two women who died years later from injuries received during the 1 October shooting in 2017.

The Vegas Golden Knights released a statement saying:

We recently updated our Vegas Strong banner at T-Mobile Arena in memory of Samanta Arjune and Kimberly Gervais, who both passed away from the injuries they suffered on Oct. 1, 2017. Their names along with two accompanying stars have been added to the banner, bringing the total number of individuals recognized to 60.



When the original banner was raised to the rafters at the end of the 2017-18 regular season, we made the decision that the number 58 would never be worn by a player in our organization. This will still be the case as we move forward and we do not plan on removing other numbers from selection at this time. We will, however, continue to update the banner itself if appropriate.



The lives of Kimberly, Samanta and all the victims from that tragic night will forever be with us in our hearts. Their light continues to shine bright.



We are - and always will be - Vegas Strong.



Kimberly Gervais died in November of 2019, and last year a coroner in California ruled her death was caused by injuries sustained during the shooting.

Samanta Arjune died in May of 2020. Her death was also determined to have been caused by injuries received during the mass shooting by the Clark County coroner.

For years the official death toll stood at 58.

On Oct. 1, 2020, during a sunrise remembrance honoring the victims, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo made it official and increased the death toll to 60.

Lombardo said at the time:

“There has been some controversy recently on two additional individuals that lost their lives as a result of 1 October and our failure to recognize those individuals. Now there’s a little bit of a policy or procedure associated with that. And I think it’s important that we recognize those individuals today and to bring the number of 58 to 60. And that will be the number moving forward as of today.”

Individuals affected by the 1 October event are encouraged to reach out to the Resiliency Center to receive support or services by calling 702-455-2433 or online.

