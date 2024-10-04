Watch Now
VGK signs Tanner Pearson, 26 players left in training camp

Paul Sancya/AP
Montreal Canadiens left wing Tanner Pearson (70) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new face will be suiting up for the Vegas Golden Knights this season.

On Friday, VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the team has signed forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract, which is worth $775,000.

Pearson spent parts of the past 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Montreal Canadiens.

You may have already spotted Pearson on the ice for Vegas. He has played in four of the Golden Knights' five preseason games and has been participating in training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

We are only five days away from Opening Knight, which means VGK's roster is almost complete for the 2024-2025 season. As of today, there are 26 players still in camp and only 23 players will make the cut.

Here's a look at the current training camp roster.

  • Forwards
    Zach Aston-Reese
    Ivan Barbashev
    Brendan Brisson
    Pavel Dorofeyev
    Jack Eichel
    Tomas Hertl
    Alexander Holtz
    Brett Howden
    William Karlsson
    Keegan Kolesar
    Tanner Laczynski
    Victor Olofsson
    Tanner Pearson
    Jonas Rondbjerg
    Nicolas Roy
    Mark Stone
  • Defensemen
    Nicolas Hague
    Noah Hanifin
    Ben Hutton
    Kaedan Korczak
    Brayden McNabb
    Alex Pietrangelo
    Shea Theodore
    Zach Whitecloud
  • Goaltenders
    Adin Hill
    Ilya Samsonov

The last preseason game is set for Saturday when the Vegas Golden Knights welcome the San Jose Sharks to T-Mobile Arena.
You can watch that game on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

