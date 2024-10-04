VGK signs Tanner Pearson, 26 players left in training camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new face will be suiting up for the Vegas Golden Knights this season.
On Friday, VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the team has signed forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract, which is worth $775,000.
Pearson spent parts of the past 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Montreal Canadiens.
You may have already spotted Pearson on the ice for Vegas. He has played in four of the Golden Knights' five preseason games and has been participating in training camp on a professional tryout agreement.
We are only five days away from Opening Knight, which means VGK's roster is almost complete for the 2024-2025 season. As of today, there are 26 players still in camp and only 23 players will make the cut.
Here's a look at the current training camp roster.
- Forwards
Zach Aston-Reese
Ivan Barbashev
Brendan Brisson
Pavel Dorofeyev
Jack Eichel
Tomas Hertl
Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden
William Karlsson
Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Laczynski
Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson
Jonas Rondbjerg
Nicolas Roy
Mark Stone
- Defensemen
Nicolas Hague
Noah Hanifin
Ben Hutton
Kaedan Korczak
Brayden McNabb
Alex Pietrangelo
Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud
- Goaltenders
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
The last preseason game is set for Saturday when the Vegas Golden Knights welcome the San Jose Sharks to T-Mobile Arena.
You can watch that game on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+. The puck drops at 7 p.m.