VGK signs Tanner Pearson, 26 players left in training camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new face will be suiting up for the Vegas Golden Knights this season.

On Friday, VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the team has signed forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract, which is worth $775,000.

Pearson spent parts of the past 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Montreal Canadiens.

You may have already spotted Pearson on the ice for Vegas. He has played in four of the Golden Knights' five preseason games and has been participating in training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

We are only five days away from Opening Knight, which means VGK's roster is almost complete for the 2024-2025 season. As of today, there are 26 players still in camp and only 23 players will make the cut.

Here's a look at the current training camp roster.



Forwards

Zach Aston-Reese

Ivan Barbashev

Brendan Brisson

Pavel Dorofeyev

Jack Eichel

Tomas Hertl

Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden

William Karlsson

Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Laczynski

Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson

Jonas Rondbjerg

Nicolas Roy

Mark Stone



Zach Aston-Reese Ivan Barbashev Brendan Brisson Pavel Dorofeyev Jack Eichel Tomas Hertl Alexander Holtz Brett Howden William Karlsson Keegan Kolesar Tanner Laczynski Victor Olofsson Tanner Pearson Jonas Rondbjerg Nicolas Roy Mark Stone Defensemen

Nicolas Hague

Noah Hanifin

Ben Hutton

Kaedan Korczak

Brayden McNabb

Alex Pietrangelo

Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud



Nicolas Hague Noah Hanifin Ben Hutton Kaedan Korczak Brayden McNabb Alex Pietrangelo Shea Theodore Zach Whitecloud Goaltenders

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

The last preseason game is set for Saturday when the Vegas Golden Knights welcome the San Jose Sharks to T-Mobile Arena.

You can watch that game on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+. The puck drops at 7 p.m.