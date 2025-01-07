VGK looks to sweep San Jose as the team meets for the final time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights look to beat the San Jose Sharks as they play for the last time this season on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at SAP Center.

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned that he believes the team still has areas to grow in their game, specifically the pace. To maintain their offensive spark, the Golden Knights must move the puck efficiently and create dynamic, unpredictable plays to keep a young San Jose team on its toes.

Adin Hill emphasized how the team collectively loves being around each other on and off the ice. A big part of their confidence is the collective trust they have in the team. To keep their momentum going, they will need to continue to tap into the trust and bond they have in every teammate.

The Vegas Golden Knights skated to a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena to close out their four-game homestand. They hope to do a repeat, which would mark the 340th win in franchise history.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.