VGK looks for first win of the new month against the New York Islanders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the New York Islanders for the final time this season on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. PT at UBS Arena.

Keegan Kolesar mentioned how the team collectively feels frustrated from losing back-to-back games. Instead of letting it deteriorate their play, the team knows how they need to adjust their approach to their game.

The key to getting back in the win column is to balance the competitive drive with controlling the pace of the game.

During the last game, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy switched the lines to spark some different players offensively. The strength of the team is that anyone in the lineup can contribute.

To win in the series finale against the Islanders is to come out strong and find a way to break through to the net.

Where to watch

Thursday's game airs on Vegas 34, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.