VGK give $20,000 worth of groceries to locals for 'Holiday Knights of Giving' initiative

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights' "Holiday Knights of Giving" initiatives are back this season. On Tuesday, the club spent time at Smith's, giving out $20,000 worth of groceries to locals.

“It’s been very fun for us just to see the light shine on their [the shoppers] faces," Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar said.

200 locals unexpectedly received $100 Smith's gift cards as the team checked them out at the kiosk.

Our fans give so much to us and they have since the very beginning of this team. For us, whenever we can give back to the people of the city for showing their appreciation and love for us, we do so wholeheartedly.

That love was felt wholeheartedly by the fans.

“It’s just really great to know that there are people still out there doing things like that," Las Vegan Nichole Ross said. "You know, you don’t see it a lot.”

“It helps a lot because I’m retired and I do get food stamps, but they only last so long," Las Vegan Glen Muramoto said.

As much as we support them, they show double the amount.

