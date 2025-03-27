LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brayden McNabb is one of three remaining original misfits, the Golden Knights selected in the 2017 expansion draft.

McNabb joins William Karlsson and Shea Theodore with that distinction of being around in Vegas since Day 1.

VIDEO: Nick Walters speaks to Brayden McNabb one-on-one

VGK D-man Brayden McNabb shares what it means to be one of few remaining original misfits

Along the way, McNabb has been a mainstay for the VGK defense, has made the Stanley Cup Final twice, and was a key cog in helping the team hoist the Cup in 2023.

McNabb caught up with Channel 13's Nick Walters before the season. He revealed why he wears jersey #3 and what it means to be one of the few remaining original misfits.

"I've just always liked it," McNabb said on wearing #3. "I've liked the look of it ever since I was a young kid and I've worn it since I probably was like 10 years old. I've been lucky enough to have it for most of my career."

"I feel very fortunate to have been here for the last eight years and being a part of that first team means a lot to us," McNabb said about being an original misfit. "Everyone who was a part of it and to still be here, it's special. To be a part of the team from day one (makes me) very honored and proud to say I've been here."