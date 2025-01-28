VGK continues homestand facing Dallas for the final time this season

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights have their final meeting against the Dallas Stars on home ice Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas and Dallas have split the season series so far heading into Tuesday's game. The rivalry between the Golden Knights and the Stars adds extra emotion to each matchup and Vegas will need to come out with energy to claim two points against Dallas.

The Golden Knights opened their three-game homestand with a win on Sunday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team will want to play hard and play smart for all 60 minutes against Dallas.

Tuesday's game will be on ESPN +. The pregame show will be on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+ at 6:30 p.m.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.