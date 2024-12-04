Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights win over Edmonton Oilers for GivingTuesday home game

The Guys in Gold wrap up a 3-game homestand against their Canadian rival
For GivingTuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights gave back to the community through a toy drive. Right in time for the holidays!
LIVE UPDATES

1st Period

  • 10:47 - VGK goal: Ivan Barbashev scores the unassisted goal to start the scoring. Golden Knights lead 1-0 early.
  • End of 1st: Golden Knights lead 1-0

2nd Period

  • End of 2nd: Golden Knights lead 1-0 after a scoreless frame

3rd Period

  • End of 3rd: A scoreless period keeps Golden Knights ahead and tonight's victors.

FINAL: VGK 1, Oilers 0

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights return home Tuesday night to close a three-game homestand when they face the Edmonton Oilers.

Vegas tries to bounce back after Saturday's 6-0 shutout to the Utah Hockey Club. The Knights edged the NHL standings-leading Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on the Friday night prior.

VGK went on the road and beat Connor McDavid's Oilers 4-2 in the two teams' lone matchup so far this season on November 4. Over the offseason, VGK star Jack Eichel told NHL media that he believes Edmondon is Vegas' biggest rival.

It's another back-to-back for the Knights, following Tuesday's game with a road matchup at the Anaheim Ducks.

As the game lands on Giving Tuesday, the Golden Knights are hosting their annual toy drive before the game in Toshiba Plaza.

Vegas Born fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys that will be collected by significant others from the team and coaching staff. The gifts will benefit Clark County Foster Care.

Golden Knights faithful are expected to fill boxes and spread generosity when arriving at T-Mobile Arena, helping give joy to local foster children this holiday season. Donation bins will also be available at City National Arena and America First Center.

