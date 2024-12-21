Vegas Golden Knights welcome back familiar face against Seattle Kraken

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The reunion tour continues for the Vegas Golden Knights as they welcome back Chandler Stephenson to the Fortress when they play the Seattle Krakens on Saturday.

Stephenson was traded to the Knights in 2019 from the Washington Capitals and spent four and a half seasons in Las Vegas before signing a seven-year deal worth $6.25 million annually with Seattle this year during free agency.

The All-Star forward has won two Stanley Cups in Las Vegas, his first with the Capitals in 2017 and again with the Knights in 2023.

Stephenson says his return to Vegas is "bittersweet" and has a lot of fond memories of the city, including the birth of his two children.

Former @GoldenKnights center Chandler Stephenson on his return to Vegas:

"Bittersweet ... The time that I spent here I'm very thankful for."#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/NT9wH3g9gH — Rochelle Richards (@vegassportstalk) December 21, 2024

The Knights will face the Seattle Kraken and their former teammate Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

