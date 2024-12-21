Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights welcome back familiar face against Seattle Kraken

Former Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson returns to Las Vegas on Saturday for the first time since signing with the Seattle Kraken.
VGK vs Seattle Kraken .png
KTNV
VGK vs Seattle Kraken .png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The reunion tour continues for the Vegas Golden Knights as they welcome back Chandler Stephenson to the Fortress when they play the Seattle Krakens on Saturday.

Stephenson was traded to the Knights in 2019 from the Washington Capitals and spent four and a half seasons in Las Vegas before signing a seven-year deal worth $6.25 million annually with Seattle this year during free agency.

The All-Star forward has won two Stanley Cups in Las Vegas, his first with the Capitals in 2017 and again with the Knights in 2023.

Stephenson says his return to Vegas is "bittersweet" and has a lot of fond memories of the city, including the birth of his two children.

The Knights will face the Seattle Kraken and their former teammate Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights full 2024-25 season schedule released