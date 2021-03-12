Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues tonight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to turn their luck around tonight when they take on the Blues again in St. Louis.
Puck drops at 5 p.m.
Marc-Andre Fleury will not be on the ice for this game.
The Knights' goaltender is on the NHL's COVID list.
This does not necessarily mean he has COVID-19.
It could also mean he was in close-contact with a person who tested positive or it could mean he needs a second COVID test to confirm whether or not he has the virus.
Fleury is the third player on the team to be put on the COVID list.
trying to find the good vibes in St. Louis 🤙 #VegasBorn | @Allegiant pic.twitter.com/8DQhAHqyB4— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 12, 2021