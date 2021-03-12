Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues tonight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to turn their luck around tonight when they take on the Blues again in St. Louis.

Puck drops at 5 p.m.

Marc-Andre Fleury will not be on the ice for this game.

RELATED: Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury placed on NHL's COVID list

The Knights' goaltender is on the NHL's COVID list.

This does not necessarily mean he has COVID-19.

It could also mean he was in close-contact with a person who tested positive or it could mean he needs a second COVID test to confirm whether or not he has the virus.

Fleury is the third player on the team to be put on the COVID list.