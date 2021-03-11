UPDATE: Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury taken off NHL's COVID list

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MARCH 12 UPDATE: After additional testing with players this week, it has been confirmed that the Golden Knights experienced a false positive COVID test in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 11. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been removed from the NHL’s COVID Protocol list and has rejoined the team.

ORIGINAL STORY

Marc-Andre Fleury, goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights, has bee placed on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence List.

It is not known if Fleury tested positive or was exposed to the coronavirus.

Fleury played in the Wednesday night game at Minnesota.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to play in St. Louis on Friday and Saturday.

Their next home game is Monday.

