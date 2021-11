LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 tonight at T-Mobile Arena.

The game saw the first NHL goals for two members of the Golden Knights as Paul Cotter and Jonas Rondbjerg both scored in the first period putting the Knights up 2-0.

Jonathan Marchessault scored in the 2nd period making it 3-0 before the Wild came back to score 2 in the 3rd period.

Golden Knights hung on to the 3-2 lead to win the game, bringing their season record to 8-6-0.