LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be giving away $20,000 in free gas from the VGK Foundation at a Smith's on Sunday, Aug.10.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, people at the Smith's at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive will receive $50 of free gasoline until $20,000 has been donated.

This is a part of the team's Back-to-School Initiatives as the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year is inching closer.

Chance, the Vegas Vivas and the Knights Guard will be at the event to greet fans.