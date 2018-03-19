Vegas Golden Knights to celebrate Fan Appreciation Week

The Vegas Golden Knights announced festivities surrounding Fan Appreciation Week that will take place during the last week of regular season home games from March 26-31.

Each game that week will feature a giveaway to fans in attendance, including a Vegas Golden Knights flag on March 26 vs. Colorado Avalanche, a shield window cling on March 28 vs. Arizona Coyotes, a car flag presented by the D Las Vegas on March 30 vs. St. Louis Blues and a panoramic photo from the home opener presented by Toyota on March 31 vs. San Jose Sharks.

The final home game of the regular season on March 31 – which is presented by Toyota – will also feature a postgame “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event where players will take the ice after the game and hand-deliver game-worn jerseys to select winners.

Also on March 31, there will be a regular season awards ceremony after the game, with three total awards being presented to the winning players, including a Vegas Golden Knights First Star Award as determined by stars of the game voting at home games, Vegas Strong Service Award for the player most involved in serving and giving back to the Vegas community and Seventh Player Award for the player who most exceeded expectations on the ice.

Fans are invited to participate in selecting a winner for the Seventh Player Award through an online poll at vegasgoldenknights.com/awards. Marc-Andre Fleury, William Karlsson, Deryk Engelland and Reilly Smith are the nominees up for the award. Voting will end on Wednesday, March 28, at 5 p.m.

The Golden Knights will also give away prizes to fans on its social media channels and vegasgoldenknights.com the entire week.