Vegas Golden Knights release new mobile app

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have unveiled a new mobile ahead ahead of the 2024-2025 regular season.

"Our fans will love this all-in-one-app that will serve them well, whether at T-Mobile Arena, streaming our games or looking ahead to the next battle," Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubloz said in a press release. "We appreciate the partnership with another Vegas Born company in Everi and look forward to the continued growth of this platform moving forward."

According to the team, the app will allow fans to access:



Home game tickets

Statistics

Standings

News

T-Mobile Arena venue maps

A daily VGK word game

Ability to make in-app predictions on game results, scoring, and stars of the game

Fans will also be able to use the app to access KnightTime+, where they can stream the games and other exclusive content.

The Official VGK Mobile app will have updates in the future that include the ability to conduct cashless transactions and redeeming Season Ticket Member benefits for food and beverage and retail merchandise at T-Mobile Arena as well as The Arsenal and The Livery team stores.

The app is now available in the App Store and team officials say it will be coming to Google Play soon.