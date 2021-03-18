Vegas Golden Knights consider 'proof of vaccination' for in-person attendance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you want to go to a Vegas Golden Knights game, you may need to get vaccinated.

13 Action News Anchor Todd Quinones had a chance to talk with VGK President Kerry Bubolz, and he shared some insight into what the team is considering. Watch in the player above.

Bubolz also reflected on pausing the NHL season at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and how the team has changed since through it. Watch the full interview below.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE | Watch the full interview with Kerry Bubolz: