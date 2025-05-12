Vegas Golden Knights look to tie the series against Edmonton Oilers in Game 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have an opportunity to tie their Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series as they take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Monday

The Oilers lead the series, 2-1, but the Golden Knights have a 2-2 all-time series record when falling behind 2-1 in a series.

Vegas overcame a 2-1 deficit in the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs to defeat the Minnesota Wild in six games. In the second round in 2021, the Golden Knights erased a 2-0 series deficit to knock off the Colorado Avalanche in six games.

The Golden Knights clawed their way back into the series with a dramatic 4-3 win against the Oilers in Game 3 on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left in the third period to help Vegas pick up its first win of the series.

Vegas, like every team in the NHL at this time of year, is battling some injury trouble. Brandon Saad missed Game 3, and Mark Stone left that game with an upper-body injury. Whoever ends up in the lineup for Game 4 will need to be ready to be at their best.

Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m.