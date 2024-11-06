Vegas Golden Knights look to get first road win against the Edmonton Oilers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back on the road this week and still looking for their first win away from the Fortress.

Let’s start the trip strong 💪 📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/GaqHWqhUus pic.twitter.com/pFQeUAFH0O — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 6, 2024

After remaining undefeated at home (8-0-0) with a 4-3 overtime win against Utah Hockey Club, the Knights now face the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season.

Wednesday's matchup marks the first of nine games the Knights will play on the road this month.

Connor McDavid, who suffered an ankle injury on Oct. 28, is expected to return to the Oilers' lineup tonight against Vegas at Rogers Place.

Backup goaltender Ilya Samsonov will not be traveling with the Knights this trip, leaving Akira Schmid as Adin Hill's backup. Samsonov didn't dress Saturday due to soreness.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb is expected to start in his 515th career game as a Knight on Wednesday, surpassing former forward Jonathan Marchessault (514) for the most in franchise history.

🎥 Cassidy: At the end of the day, we still have to play our game. pic.twitter.com/wMpCRPrCzN — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 6, 2024

Puck drops at 5:30 p.m. for Vegas and you can watch the game on Vegas 34. Pregame coverage begins at 5 p.m.