Vegas Golden Knights look to bounce back against LA Kings

The Knights dropped all three games on their first road trip, and are looking to bounce back during this four-game homestand.
Vegas Golden Knights take over the Los Angeles Kings in Tuesday night's match up at T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

William Karlsson returned to the ice again for the Knights at morning skate, and this time in a full contact sweater. However, head coach Bruce Cassidy says he's still out of the lineup for tonight. He has not ruled out the forward for Friday's contest against Ottawa.

Cassidy is also making changes at the blue line after saying the team hasn't been good back there on Monday.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returns to his pairing with Noah Hanifin, longtime linemates Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb reunite and Nic Hague moves back to skating with Zach Whitecloud.

Ilya Samsonov will get his second consecutive start for VGK in net after Adin Hill started against both the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning. Cassidy told media following morning skate that the goalie decisions as of late have had nothing to do with performances. Instead, he was trying to give Hill some viewing time in front of people involved with Hockey Canada. Hill is looking to be named a goalie for Team Canada in the league's "4 Nations Face-off" in February.

The Golden Knights have a 3-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season and a win will be Cassidy's 100th with the team.

Vegas is hosting 9th Island Knight at The Fortress. All fans who purchased tickets through this link will receive a Golden Knights Hawaiian shirt.

Tuesday's matchup is the last of the NHL's "Frozen Frenzy" lineup, where all 32 teams play 16 games in one night. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

