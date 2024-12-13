Vegas Golden Knights join America First Credit Union to deliver shoes to Las Vegas students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local kids are getting new shoes this winter thanks to help from America First Credit Union and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Knights were on hand to help deliver shoes to kindergartners at Fong Elementary on Wednesday.

The "Warm The Sole" event is in its 30th year and will deliver 4,000 pairs of shoes to students across five states this winter.

America First Credit Union and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation also made a $50,000 donation to the Clark County School District to help support teachers and students.

Before students received their shoes, former VGK defenseman Deryk Engelland read to the class.

The event was part of the Knights' Holiday Knights of Giving, an initiative to help the team support the Las Vegas community during the holiday season.