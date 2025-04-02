Vegas Golden Knights heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 7th time in 8 seasons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are playoff bound!

For the seventh time in the team's eight year history, the Knights will play in the postseason.

The Golden Knights clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after the Calgary Flames lost to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night.

CLINCHED: With Utah's win over Calgary tonight, the Golden Knights have secured a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.



Regardless of tonight's outcome vs Edmonton, Vegas will be a playoff team for the 7th time in 8 seasons of existence. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/TjbXnAEuLv — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) April 2, 2025

Vegas is also two points away from hitting the 100 mark this season (98). It would be the second time the team has reached 100 points in franchise history. The Knights previously hit 100 points in 2018, when they lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals and when they beat the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

There are eight games remaining in the season for the Knights. Tuesday night, the Knights are taking on the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.

