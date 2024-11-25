Vegas Golden Knights head to Philly to take on the Flyers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights continue their road trip on Monday with a visit to the Philadelphia Flyers. They are looking to record their longest road game winning streak of the season.

Last time out, five VGK players scored in the second period in Saturday night's 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens, and Cal Burke recorded his first-ever NHL goal.

This is the first meeting between the Knights and Flyers this season, and the

second-to-last road game for Vegas this trip.

When the team returns to the Fortress, they'll host the Hockey Fights Cancer night on Saturday, Nov. 25 when they host Utah at 7 p.m.

