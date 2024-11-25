Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights head to Philly to take on the Flyers

The Golden Knights are in the homestretch of their longest road-trip of the season.
vgk vs philidelphia flyers .png
KTNV
vgk vs philidelphia flyers .png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights continue their road trip on Monday with a visit to the Philadelphia Flyers. They are looking to record their longest road game winning streak of the season.

Last time out, five VGK players scored in the second period in Saturday night's 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens, and Cal Burke recorded his first-ever NHL goal.

This is the first meeting between the Knights and Flyers this season, and the
second-to-last road game for Vegas this trip.

When the team returns to the Fortress, they'll host the Hockey Fights Cancer night on Saturday, Nov. 25 when they host Utah at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WATCH THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS ON VEGAS 34
Vegas 34 VGK

Local News

Vegas 34, VGK broadcast home, will be available as channel 34 on Cox