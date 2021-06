LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans packed Red Rock Resort on Tuesday to watch Game 5 of the Vegas Golden Knights' second-round playoff series against Colorado.

The Knights beat the Avalanche 3-2 in overtime and now lead the series 3-2.

Red Rock was hosting the official watch party.

Game 6 is at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. If you can't make it to the Fortress, you can find the official watch party here.