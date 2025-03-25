Vegas Golden Knights face Minnesota Wild on the road, but without Hertl due to injury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights finish their season series against the Minnesota Wild, looking for their fourth win in a row and the series sweep.

Shea Theodore is expected to return tonight after suffering a wrist injury during the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

This is also set to be Marc-André Fleury's final appearance against the Golden Knights, which he played for from 2017-2021. Fleury had previously announced he would retire after this season.

Minnesota and Vegas first met back on Dec. 15, 2024, when the Golden Knights won 3-2. The Golden Knights and the Wild next met on Jan. 12, 2025, on the tail-end of a back-to-back, securing a 4-1 win.

However, things could be different for the Guys in Gold this time around as leading scorer Tomas Hertle is not making the three-game road trip. He's recovering after suffering an injury in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

However, if the Golden Knights can secure another victory, it would mark the 355th win in franchise history.

Puck drop is at 5 p.m.

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.