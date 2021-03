SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTNV) — In their first game of six on the road, the Vegas Golden Knight defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in overtime Friday night.

The Knights play the Sharks again tomorrow in San Jose, California, before heading to Minnesota for games against the Wild on Monday and Wednesday.

They'll be in St. Louis Friday and Saturday for games against the Blues.

Their next home game is March 15.