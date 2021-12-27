Watch
Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer out due to COVID protocol

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP
Posted at 10:41 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 13:43:54-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights have announced two additions to the NHL's COVID protocol list on Monday.

Head coach Pete DeBoer and forward Brett Howden have entered COVID protocol, according to the team, and both are unavailable.

The Knights are currently scheduled to play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday after the league paused its season last week after numerous teams reported COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a previous statement, the league said no games will take place prior to Dec. 28.

"Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday," the NHL said.

