Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer out due to COVID protocol

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights have announced two additions to the NHL's COVID protocol list on Monday.

Head coach Pete DeBoer and forward Brett Howden have entered COVID protocol, according to the team, and both are unavailable.

Update: Head Coach Pete DeBoer & forward Brett Howden are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 27, 2021

The Knights are currently scheduled to play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday after the league paused its season last week after numerous teams reported COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a previous statement, the league said no games will take place prior to Dec. 28.

"Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday," the NHL said.