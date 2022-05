LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is recovering after undergoing back surgery in California, the team announced on Thursday.

Stone spent much of the 2021-22 season plagued by a persistent back injury.

He recently had a lumbar discectomy performed by Dr. Robert Watkins, IV at Cedars Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, per the VGK organization.

"He is expected to be ready to play for the regular season," the Knights stated on Twitter.