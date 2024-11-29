Vegas Golden Knights beat Winnipeg Jets in Black Friday showdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back from their longest road trip of the season and are hosting the Winnipeg Jets in the first of back-to-back games this weekend.

MORTIMER, WE'RE BACK



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 29, 2024

After losing 2-1 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, the Knights now face the Jets, who hold the best record in the NHL (18-5-0).

The team held an optional morning skate Friday morning which saw a friendly face return to the ice.

Forward Victor Olofsson skated with the team and is back from his conditional loan with the Henderson Silver Knights. However, head coach Bruce Cassidy said he will not return to the lineup to face the Jets.

Cassidy also said captain Mark Stone is skating on his own, and is still considered day-to-day.

The Knights will host Hockey Fights Cancer night on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Utah Hockey Club.



LIVE UPDATES

1st Period

6:57 - Jets goal: Winnipeg starts the scoring as Cole Perfetti gets one past Adin Hill

18:13 - VGK goal: Brett Howden gets Vegas on the board with an unassisted goal and ties the game up at 1 apiece.

19:44 - VGK goal: Ivan Barbashev scores on the rebound with 15 ticks left on the clock to give VGK the lead.

End of 1st: Golden Knights lead 2-1

2nd Period

8:27 - VGK kills penalty: Vegas keeps Winnipeg out of the net on the Jets' second power play opportunity of the game. Score remains 2-1 at the game's halfway point.

14:28 - Jets goal: Cole Perfetti scores his second goal of the night to tie things up at 2.

End of 2nd: Golden Knights and Jets tied at 2

3rd Period

4:43 - VGK goal: Ivan Barbashev gets on hat trick watch, scoring his second goal of the game and 12th of the season to let Vegas retake the lead. Golden Knights up 3-2.

8:55 - Jets goal: Neal Pionk scores on Hill to bring the score back even at 3.

15:55 - VGK goal: Brett Howden's second goal of the game puts VGK back ahead, leading 4-3.

19:16 - VGK kills penalty - With Brayden McNabb in the box and the Jets emptying their net, the VGK defense keeps Winnipeg from scoring an equalizing goal.

FINAL - Golden Knights win 4-3

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.