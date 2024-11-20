Vegas Golden Knights begin longest road trip of season against Toronto Maple Leafs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights begin their longest road trip of the season tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It's the first of five games in eight days for the Knights away from Las Vegas.

Toronto forwards Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves will both miss a reunion with their former team. Pacioretty is out of the lineup because of a lower-body injury, while Reaves is serving a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse on Sunday.

Reaves played with the Knights from 2018-21 and is one of the most beloved players in franchise history, and has returned to Las Vegas multiple times to play in the Knights' "Battle 4 Vegas" charity softball game.

The Knights begin the road trip with both defenseman Ben Hutton and forward Mark Stone suffering from injuries. After missing five-games with a lower-body injury, the Knights placed Stone on injured reserve on Tuesday and Hutton on long-term injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury against Washington on Sunday.

Ben Hutton is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury and has been placed on LTIR. Mark Stone remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury and has been placed on IR. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 19, 2024

The Knights said the captain remains day-to-day with his injury, and the team recalled forwards Cal Burke, Mason Morelli and Jonas Rondbjerg from the Henderson Silver Knights to help fill roster holes.

🎥 Head Coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Cal Burke is expected to make his debut with the team. pic.twitter.com/ZSrA1HJd4G — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 20, 2024

Puck drop for Wednesday's matchup is at 4:30 p.m., and you can watch the game on our sister station "Vegas 34". Pregame coverage begins at 4 p.m.

