Vegas Golden Knights beat Colorado Avalanche on home ice in Game 3 of second round

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche on home ice in Game 3 of the second-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The final score was 3-2.

The Knights pulled off a much-needed win after losing to the Avalanche twice in Colorado. The Avalanche now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

For Game 3 the Knights had something they haven't had all season -- 17,000 fans cheering them on in-person inside T-Mobile Arena.

It's the first night that the Fortress was operating at full capacity.

The Knights take on the Avalanche at the Fortress again on Sunday. Puck drops at 5:30 p.m.