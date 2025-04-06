Vegas Golden Knights announce new behind-the-scenes show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced a new original, behind-the-scenes program called "The VGK Way" on Monday, April 7.

The 60-minute show will feature exclusive, behind-the-scenes content for viewers looking to get a new revealing look at their favorite Golden Knights players.

The show will debut on Monday, April 7 at 4 p.m. PT on KnightTime+ and the television debut will follow at 9 p.m. on Vegas 34.

“We know our fans are eager to pull back the curtain and see another side of their favorite players, and we are excited to share that with ‘The VGK Way,’” said Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi, Executive Producer of the show. “We hope they enjoy this pilot episode and expect it will further energize the Realm in the stretch run of the regular season.”

We have the broadcast schedule here:

The pilot episode goes through the first three weeks of March, with access to important moments in the season and a look into the players' lives.