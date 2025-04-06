Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights announce new behind-the-scenes show

Vegas Golden Knights
John Locher, Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced a new original, behind-the-scenes program called "The VGK Way" on Monday, April 7.

The 60-minute show will feature exclusive, behind-the-scenes content for viewers looking to get a new revealing look at their favorite Golden Knights players.

The show will debut on Monday, April 7 at 4 p.m. PT on KnightTime+ and the television debut will follow at 9 p.m. on Vegas 34.

“We know our fans are eager to pull back the curtain and see another side of their favorite players, and we are excited to share that with ‘The VGK Way,’” said Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi, Executive Producer of the show. “We hope they enjoy this pilot episode and expect it will further energize the Realm in the stretch run of the regular season.”

We have the broadcast schedule here:

The pilot episode goes through the first three weeks of March, with access to important moments in the season and a look into the players' lives.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights full 2024-25 season schedule released