Vegas Golden Knights announce creation of the valley's first high school-aged hockey league

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time ever, a high school hockey league is coming to the Las Vegas Valley from the Vegas Golden Knights!

On Tuesday, the team announced the creation of the Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League (VGKHSHL), allowing high school-aged players to represent the areas they live in.

VGK said this will be a co-ed league consisting of teenagers born between 2008 and 2011. There will be eight teams based on geographic region instead of high school affiliations (for now). VGK said these following regions will have field teams:



Centennial & North Las Vegas

Summerlin

Summerlin South

Spring Valley & Durango

Enterprise & Anthem

Paradise & Green Valley

North Henderson & Black Mountain

Southeast Henderson & Foothills

A major and minor team will feature in each region based on ability, VGK said, and selection camps will begin in March at City National Arena or the America First Center.

The initial season will run from April to July, consisting of 15 games and five practices per team.

“It’s been a longtime goal of our organization to give high school athletes the opportunity to represent the areas where they live,” said Senior Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations Darren Eliot. “We are excited for this step and hope it evolves as hockey in the Valley continues to grow.”

If you are interested in playing, registration is open at the link here and will close on March 3. VGK said you must be a member of USA Hockey to play.

