Vegas defeats Seattle, 4-3, ruins Kraken league debut

Chase Stevens/AP
The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by center Chandler Stephenson, obscured, against the Seattle Kraken during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Kraken Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 10:27 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 01:27:04-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a battle of the two newest teams in the NHL.

Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL's latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken in their franchise debut.

Seattle erased a 3-0 deficit and tied the game, but Chandler Stephenson's goal midway through the third period held up.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 25 saves.

