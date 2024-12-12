Vegas battles Winnipeg in a head-to-head matchup for the second time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights head to Canada to battle the Winnipeg Jets for the first game of a three-game road trip on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.

The Golden Knights are 14-2-2 against Western Conference opponents this season.

Mark Stone returned to Vegas’ lineup on Friday night. Stone has a massive impact on the team and made his return known with an assist on the first goal against Dallas. Bruce Cassidy stated that Stone impacts any line he plays on and impacts the game defensively with his stick.

The team gets back into action Thursday night after their longest break so far in the season. Bruce Cassidy stated that the guys practiced with a lot of energy and that their execution was good. Having breaks like this helps the team reset and refocus, which is much needed ahead of a tough road trip.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.