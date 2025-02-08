The Golden Knights face-off against the Boston Bruins, concluding their four-game road trip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights go face-to-face against the Boston Bruins for the first time this season on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at TD Garden.
LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights broke a four-game losing streak after defeating the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Battle of the gold teams this afternoon 🔜#VegasBorn | @AAA_MWG pic.twitter.com/WBK0MxP0NS
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 8, 2025
KEYS TO THE GAME
Vegas is playing its last game before the 4Nations Face-Off break begins. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy says the team remains determined after Thursday night's game and aims to keep the vibes high.