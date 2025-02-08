The Golden Knights face-off against the Boston Bruins, concluding their four-game road trip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights go face-to-face against the Boston Bruins for the first time this season on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at TD Garden.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights broke a four-game losing streak after defeating the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Vegas is playing its last game before the 4Nations Face-Off break begins. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy says the team remains determined after Thursday night's game and aims to keep the vibes high.