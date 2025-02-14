Stone scores on pass from Crosby, Theodore injured in Canada's opening win in 4 Nations Face-Off

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off started with a bang in Montreal.

In Team Canada's thrilling 4-3 overtime win over Team Sweden, the Vegas Golden Knights made the headlines for good news and bad news.

VGK captain Winnipeg native Mark Stone got on the board on the international stage with a second-period goal on an assist from Sidney Crosby.

🎥 Stone: The pace was high. It was awesome. That's why we've been begging to play in these kinds of tournaments. The hockey is such a high level. It was an awesome game. I think the fans really got a treat tonight. pic.twitter.com/22aYWAlhnc — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 13, 2025

On the same line with the legendary Pittsburgh Penguin, Stone says scoring alongside the 12-time MVP was one of those 'things that when I retire, I’ll remember that stuff.'

In September, Stone told Channel 13 that if he could play with any hockey great, it would be Crosby.

"Special player, special person, just a guy I think I'd gel with," Stone said.

So, the 32-year-old Stone shared that moment with a 37-year-old Canadian role model, which made for a special memory.

I think he’s the example for the NHL, hockey, Canada, of just being a pro. The leadership he has on and off the ice, the presence that he has, the respect he gets from his teammates and his opponents and ultimately the fanbase. He’s got that squeaky-clean reputation of being a quiet, incredible superstar that we’ve been fortunate to have in our league for almost 20 years.

Stone added that the game had a fast pace and incredible atmosphere, giving fans in Montreal a 'treat' in Canada's last-minute win over Sweden.

Unfortunately for the Golden Knights, Team Canada's win came with a loss.

Shea Theodore suffered an upper-body injury when the defenseman braced himself while being checked into the boards. The original misfit was later ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

The Golden Knights announced on Thursday morning that Theodore is considered week-to-week with the injury, marking a key loss to the VGK defense.

Luckily for Theodore and the Knights, the injury comes during a break in the team's schedule. Vegas is back in action when they the Canucks on Saturday, February 22.