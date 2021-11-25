Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Stephenson, Stone lift Golden Knights over Preds 5-2

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Zaleski/AP
Vegas Golden Knights ring wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Jonas Rondbjerg
Posted at 11:52 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 02:52:52-05

NASHVILLE (AP) — Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 5-2.

Jonas Rondbjerg, Adam Brooks and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas, and Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots.

Filip Forsberg scored two late goals for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 30 saves.

Stephenson skated low into the slot to beat Saros with a wrist shot low to his stick side for the first goal of the game with 48 seconds left in the first period. Stone assisted on the goal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH