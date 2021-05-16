Silver Knights lose to Condors 3-2, final regular-season game tomorrow

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Today, the Henderson Silver Knights lost to the Bakersfield Condors 3-2 but they've already clinched the top seed in the Pacific Division.

The Silver Knights will play their final game of the regular season tomorrow against the Condors at 5 p.m.

While the AHL announced there will be no Calder Cup, the minor league version of the Stanley Cup, winner this year the Pacific Division will hold a division championship series.

The Silver Knights' first playoff game in franchise history will take place on Tuesday.

