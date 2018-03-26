RTC hosts Vegas Golden Knights ticket giveaway ‘showdown' downtown

KTNV Staff
2:26 PM, Mar 26, 2018
AP Images
Copyright Associated Press

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will be hosting a hockey “showdown” at the Bonneville Transit Center courtyard on Wednesday, March 28, starting at 3 p.m. 

Participants will have the opportunity to play and be entered into a raffle for Golden Knights tickets.  

Everyone is invited to participate in the hockey game from 3 to 5 p.m. at the transit center courtyard, 101 E. Bonneville Ave. To be eligible for the final raffle, participants must land two hockey pucks within a designated area at the BTC. Shots are limited to two per person.

The two winners will each receive a pair of tickets to one of the last two games of the season -- Friday, March 30, against the St. Louis Blues, or Saturday, March 31, against the San Jose Sharks.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

More Golden Knights News