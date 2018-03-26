RTC hosts Vegas Golden Knights ticket giveaway ‘showdown' downtown

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will be hosting a hockey “showdown” at the Bonneville Transit Center courtyard on Wednesday, March 28, starting at 3 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to play and be entered into a raffle for Golden Knights tickets.

Everyone is invited to participate in the hockey game from 3 to 5 p.m. at the transit center courtyard, 101 E. Bonneville Ave. To be eligible for the final raffle, participants must land two hockey pucks within a designated area at the BTC. Shots are limited to two per person.

The two winners will each receive a pair of tickets to one of the last two games of the season -- Friday, March 30, against the St. Louis Blues, or Saturday, March 31, against the San Jose Sharks.