RTC continuing Golden Knights Express through playoffs

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will continue its Golden Knights Express service during all Vegas Golden Knights home playoff games, offering fans non-stop service to and from T-Mobile Arena for just $2 each way.

Fans can hop on the Golden Knights Express at one of four locations throughout the valley and take a non-stop trip to T-Mobile Arena.

Each location features three departure times prior to the game start and three return trips after the game ends. Return trips will adjust accordingly if multiple overtimes occur. Travel times can vary between 25 and 45 minutes depending on the location.

Catch the Golden Knights Express at these locations:

J.W. Marriott Las Vegas, Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

PT’s Ranch (Eastern & Pebble), 2430 E. Pebble Rd., Henderson

Centennial Hills Transit Center and Park & Ride, 7313 Grand Montecito Pkwy., Las Vegas

Born and Raised Las Vegas (Cimarron & Warm Springs), 7260 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas

The dates, times and opponent for the playoff games will be determined by the National Hockey League once the final seeding for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set.

For complete details on each location, including departure and travel times, visit rtcsnv.com