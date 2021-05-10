Reilly Smith's first career hat trick lifts Vegas to 4-1 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith registered his first career hat trick, Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1.

Chandler Stephenson also scored for Vegas.

The Golden Knights moved into a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points in the NHL with 80. Vegas extended its home winning streak to a season-high seven games.

The Golden Knights meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in a crucial battle between the West Division's top two teams with the division title still up for grabs.