Quick study: Knights neutralize Avs' speed, series tied at 2

DENVER (AP) — The speedy Colorado Avalanche are suddenly the ones doing all the chasing.

Vegas had Colorado in defense mode as the Golden Knights tied their playoff series at two games apiece by taking both games at home.

Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver.

The Golden Knights controlled the pace of the game, a method of operation usually reserved for Nathan MacKinnon and his Colorado teammates.

But the Avalanche just can't get up to top speed against the Golden Knights.

Vegas has made life difficult in the neutral zone to grab the momentum of this best-of-seven second-round series.

💻 DeBoer: Regardless of what's happened the last two games, we've won them both. It's hard to beat anybody three games in a row, let alone the Colorado Avalanche. We know the task that's in front of us. pic.twitter.com/Qvnp4Aitdl — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 8, 2021

The game starts at 6 p.m. June 8.