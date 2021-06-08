Watch
Quick study: Knights neutralize Avs' speed, series tied at 2

ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) attempts a shot on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 08, 2021
DENVER (AP) — The speedy Colorado Avalanche are suddenly the ones doing all the chasing.

Vegas had Colorado in defense mode as the Golden Knights tied their playoff series at two games apiece by taking both games at home.

Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver.

The Golden Knights controlled the pace of the game, a method of operation usually reserved for Nathan MacKinnon and his Colorado teammates.

But the Avalanche just can't get up to top speed against the Golden Knights.

Vegas has made life difficult in the neutral zone to grab the momentum of this best-of-seven second-round series.

