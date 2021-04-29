Watch
Pacioretty scores twice, Golden Knights beat Avalanche 5-2

John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, center left, celebrates with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 9:58 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 00:58:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Max Pacioretty scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in a matchup of the West Division’s top teams.

Vegas, which has won a franchise-best 10 in a row, now leads Colorado by six points, with the Avalanche having a game in hand.

William Karlsson, Mark Stone, and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who has won five in a row, made 35 saves.

Devon Toews and Ryan Graves scored for Colorado, which has lost three straight.

Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves.

