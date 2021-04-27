Watch
Vegas Golden Knights continue tradition of hosting Pride Night

Vegas Golden Knights hosting Pride Night on April 28 at T-Mobile Arena.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Apr 26, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are celebrating Pride Night on April 28 along with the NHL's You Can Play initiative.

Golden Knights will take on the Colorado Avalanche inside T-Mobile Arena with puck drop at 6:30 p.m.

Players will use rainbow tape on their sticks during warm-ups and they will be auctioned off during the game.

The stores at City National Arena, T-Mobile Arena, and Lifeguard Arena are also selling pride gear.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada.

The Center will be hosting a free watch party starting at 5:30 p.m.

There is limited seating.

